Penny Lancaster drops hint about leaving UK, reflects on life with Rod Stewart

English model and TV personality Penny Lancaster has hinted she could one day step away from life in the UK, opening up about her long relationship with British singer Rod Stewart and the destination she feels drawn to.

Penny Lancaster, 54, and Rod Stewart, 81, have spent years travelling together since their romance began in 1999. Penny Lancaster reflected on how those journeys shaped their bond, recalling milestones that unfolded abroad from Rod Stewart proposing in Paris in 2005 to their wedding in Portofino two years later.

More recently, Stewart marked his 80th birthday on a Caribbean yacht with family around him, a moment Penny described as another chapter in their globe-trotting life.

Still, Penny Lancaster signalled that one place stands apart. She pointed to Tanzania as somewhere she feels deeply connected to, even joking to her sons that it could be where she eventually settles after leaving UK.

Penny suggested the pull isn’t just emotional; it’s tied to creative inspiration, culture and early memories there with Rod Stewart before they had children.

Penny Lancaster recalled those early trips as romantic and formative, the kind of travel stories that linger and said Rod Stewart shared in those experiences that strengthened their relationship.

Later visits became family journeys. Penny noted their children connected with the environment, learning about communities and wildlife, something Rod Stewart also valued seeing through their perspective.

During one stay, Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart were based at Mwiba Lodge, exploring surrounding landmarks including Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti, and the Ngorongoro Crater. Penny Lancaster described the visits as immersive, highlighting early-morning wildlife viewing and engagement with local communities rather than simple sightseeing.

Separately, Penny is due to appear on Love Your Weekend, hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, airing on ITV, where she joins Max Whitlock as a guest.

For now there’s no confirmed relocation plan. But the suggestion and the memories attached show Penny Lancaster weighing the possibility, while her long partnership with Rod Stewart remains central to that story.