Pensioners get new update in Punjab

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has made a significant decision for pensioners by reinstating lifetime pension benefits for the widows and unmarried daughters of deceased government employees, reversing an earlier policy that had limited the payments to 10 years.

The decision was taken during a recent Punjab cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, following which a formal notification has been issued by the provincial Finance Department.

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Under the previous policy, after the death of a government employee, the pensioners, the deceased’s widows and unmarried daughters were entitled to receive a family pension for a maximum period of 10 years.

However, the latest amendment removes that restriction, allowing eligible beneficiaries to receive the pension for life.

Under the amended regulations, widows and unmarried daughters will remain entitled to the pension throughout their lifetime. However, a widow’s pension will cease immediately if she remarries.

The notification also states that if a deceased government employee leaves behind more than one widow, the total pension amount will be divided equally among them.

The provincial government said the move is aimed at providing long-term financial security to the families of deceased government employees and helping protect them from financial hardship.