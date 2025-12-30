Pentagon announces $8.6 billion Boeing contract for F-15 jets for Israel

Boeing was given an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program, the Pentagon said on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

“This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft,” the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said the contract involved foreign military sales to Israel. The U.S. has long been by far the largest arms supplier to its closest Middle East ally.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war protesters around the U.S. had demanded an end to Washington’s military support for Israel due to its devastating assault on Gaza but those demands have not been met in the administrations of President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden.

Contract work will be performed in St. Louis, and was expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2035, the Pentagon said in a statement.

US spent over $21.7B in military aid to Israel’s war on Gaza

Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, the United States has provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel under both the Biden and Trump administrations. This information comes from a report published by the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

The financial report further says that the US spent $10 billion more on security aid and operations in the broader Middle East in the past two years.

While the reports rely on open-source material for most of their findings, they offer some of the most comprehensive accounts of US military aid to close ally Israel and the estimated costs of direct American military involvement in the Middle East.

The State Department had no immediate comment about the amount of military aid provided to Israel since October 2023. The White House referred questions to the Pentagon, which oversees only a portion of the assistance.