People in Karachi throng fuel stations after expected hike in prices

KARACHI: People throng fuel stations in panic after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hinted at another fuel price hike earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a large number of people rushed to various fuel stations in Karachi to get the fuel as panic was created after Miftah Ismail hinted at another hike on the cards.

Large queues were seen at the petrol pumps and people were desperate to get the fuel before an expected hike.

The recent hike in fuel prices has created problems for the masses who are already facing a crunch economic situation.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that government may increase the prices of petroleum products in the coming days.

While addressing the pre-budget seminar on Tuesday, the finance minister said, “petroleum prices will further go up in coming days”.

“As per the commitment given by former finance minister Shaukat Tarin to the IMF, per litre price of diesel should be Rs300 and that of petrol Rs270,” Ismail said.

The finance minister claimed that PTI government took loans worth Rs20,000 billion in 3.8 years, the highest loan amount taken by any government in the history of Pakistan.

