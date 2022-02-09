People’s University student accuses director Ghulam Mustafa of harassment

A 5th-year medical student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women (PUMHSW) has alleged that she was sexually harassed and tortured by the varsity’s director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A medical student, Perveen Baloch levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room today, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Perveen Baloch demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

