People of KP rejected Imran Khan’s anarchic long march: Maryam Nawaz

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has lauded the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for rejecting ‘anarchic’ long march of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during long march, saying that the former premier wasted public money for political ambition.

“The money from which hospitals and roads were to be built in KP was used for a failed sit-in”, the PML-N leader said, adding that the helicopter used by Imran Khan was not private neither it belong to Farah Gogi, but it belonged to people of KP.

Maryam further said that Imran Khan entered Islamabad by using tax money of KP’s people. “Cranes brought by Imran Khan were not used because there were no hurdles,” she added.

She told Imran Khan that ‘revolution’ cannot be successful by using helicopters and government vehicles and taking a U-turn towards Bani Gala. “When Nawaz Sharif started long march, the judges were restored before he reached Gujranwala,” Maryam pointed out.

The PML-N leader added that Imran Khan’s statements, foreign letter and revolution are all a hoax. “Do as long marches as you want, the government will complete its constitutional term,” she told Imran Khan.

Maryam also claimed that ahead of PTI’s long march on Islamabad, Imran Khan had sent his people to Nawaz Sharif to announce new election, but the PML-N supremo refused it.

She added that Mansehra and Hazara were, are and will always belong to Nawaz Sharif. Maryam said Nawaz and Shehbaz would fix the country’s economy, which was destroyed by Imran Khan.

