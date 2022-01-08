People of Thar will get their basic rights: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

MITHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday directed people to file a petition in Supreme Court for resolution of the problems of Thar region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is visiting the region, was addressing a gathering of local lawyers.

The CJP vowed that the people of Thar will get their basic rights adding that there is no reason to deny them from their legitimate rights.

“Tharparkar have big potential for faith-based tourism,” he observed.

He urged for providing education, health, water, employment and other facilities to the local people of Thar.

The chief justice also directed local deputy commissioner for solution of local problems.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed thanked local people for their warm welcome.

