People should value relationships: Sana Nawaz

Television and film actress Sana Nawaz asked people to value their relationships as nobody wins if they get broken.

Sana Nawaz, the former wife of Fakhar Imam, began her acting career in 1997. She went on to work in hit serials and films.

The actress revealed some painful realities about her personal life in a tell-all interview with ‘Shan e Sahoor’ host Nida Yasir.

Sana Nawaz said a person should not be hurt when going through time as Almighty Allah is testing and making them strong.

Sana Nawaz said that a person would never hate those they fall in love with. She said that good and bad times come and go but it can be spent in a better way.

The actress said she ended her 14-year-old marriage with Fakhar Imam after going through times in life.

The actor added that breaking relationships are tough but they have to be done to save themselves from feeling broken.

