People to vote those who saved Pakistan from default: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the present coalition government has again turned the country’s economy towards rehabilitation, ARY News reported.

The PDM government took difficult decisions and laid the foundation of economic recovery and those who had jeopardized the economy should scare of the elections.

Talking to media after addressing as chief guest the Lifetime Achievement National Engineering Excellence Award ceremony organized in his honour by Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) at a local hotel, he said, “We have the pride to save the country from default. I am sure the nation will vote for those who ensured continuation of Pakistan’s economic recovery policies.”

He added that coalition government would quit on completion of its constitutional term, and after that a caretaker government would be at the helm of affairs, asserting that Election Commission of Pakistan would conduct the general election in the country so that a new elected government come soon. The country would definitely go towards real democracy as authority rested with the people.

Ahsan Iqbal said that country’s economy could never be strengthened and development could not be ensured unless the loss making public entities were privatized and the power sector’s circular debt was terminated.

He said that“Our youth can play a pivotal role in the IT sector that is in great demand in the world. We are also making the IT sector as a source of women empowerment”.