People visit Pakistan once and act like analysts, says Mooed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Mooed Yusuf said Thursday that for the past 20 years the West blamed Pakistan behind turmoil in Afghanistan but when they really assessed the ground realities they learned different things, ARY News reported.

The Afghan issue could have been resolved in a far better way but instead the West kept insisting Pakistan to be better, said Yusuf while addressing a national policy seminar.

NSA Mooed Yusuf also said Pakistan had better things about it to tell the world and show them our reality but we lag behind in communication far worse.

Pakistan has long used and depended on traditional ways for strategic communication and was made a scapegoat for all the shenanigans by others, the NSA claimed.

Instead of catching up to the pace we have remained apologetic for our track, he said. People visit Pakistan once and act like they are the most credible sources to analyze the situation here, he said.

He said it’s time we reformed our strategies and transformed our means of communication with the world.

Mooed Yusuf said Pakistan needs to work on it alliance and believe in dialog instead of being apologetic and allowing other players to take the fall for their failures.

