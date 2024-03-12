People won’t wait five years for improvement, says PML-N’s Rohale Asghar

LAHORE: PML-N leader Shaikh Rohale Asghar has termed the PML-N-PPP alliance as ‘unnatural’, which will last till it serves common interests.

In an interview with ARY News on Tuesday, Rohale Asghar, PML-N candidate from Lahore’s NA-128, said that the People’s Party has been left-oriented party while the PML-N politics has been based on rightist notions.

“Someone had to carry the burden of government but now there is no space for mistake,” he said.

“The government has no more time, the people have been tired of the situation and will not wait five years for improvement,” Shaikh Rohale Asghar said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has been a good administrator than the politician. “A small plant could not flourish under a big tree”, PML-N leader said.

“Nawaz Sharif has been the leading light, there is difference between the prime minister and the leader,” he opined.

Commenting on his election debacle, Rohale Asghar said that the area of his NA-128 constituency was divided among three constituencies.

“Those initiated this division, were the people belong to my party”. “I am standing my feet despite the defeat. Waseem Qadir, despite being a winner has not been standing on his feet,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI-backed independent Waseem Qadir after winning from the Lahore NA constituency, has joined the PML-N.