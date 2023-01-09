People’s Bus Service: Govt orders launching electric buses, new routes

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has ordered the concerned authorities to immediately launch the People’s Electric Bus Service besides finalising its first route in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon chaired a session related to the People’s Bus Service. The participants of the session mulled over the procurement of new buses for the People’s Bus Services and introducing new routes in Karachi.

He announced that the government approved the purchase of more buses and decided expedite the procurement process. He added that Karachi citizens are demanding new routes of the bus service.

They also finalised the first route of electric vehicles of the bus services.

In November last year, Memon had announced that the transport department of the Sindh government will start new bus service in Karachi. “These are Pakistan’s first electrical vehicles which are completely environment-friendly. The provincial minister had announced to start the test drive of the electric buses from November 7.

Announcement: Transport department government of Sindh is going to start New Bus service in karachi. These are Pakistan’s first electrical vehicles which are completely environment friendly. From tomorrow we are going to start the test drive in the city. pic.twitter.com/7agbgF9Fjt — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) November 6, 2022

In December last year, the Sindh government had successfully conducted test run of Peoples Bus service in Sukkur, a move aimed at improving the city’s transportation.

After successfully operating in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, the Sindh government has launched the Peoples’ Bus service in Sukkur in December 2022.

