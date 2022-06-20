Peoples Bus Service Karachi routes, fares: All you need to know

KARACHI: The PPP-led Sindh government is all set to launch the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) service in Karachi and Larkana on June 21 (Tuesday).

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will officially inaugurate the bus service tomorrow. A total of 140 buses were procured for the service, out of which 130 will be used for Karachi and 10 for Larkana in first phase.

The Sindh government Peoples’ Bus Service is a project separate from the network of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines.

Karachi routes

Under the Peoples’ Bus Service project, the Sindh government is set to play 240 buses on six different routes of the metropolis.

In first phase, the buses will initially operate on Route 1 (29.5 KMs – Model Colony to Tower) via Malir Halt, Nata Khan bridge, Drig road, PAF Base, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Regent Plaza, JPMC, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh.

In second phase, the buses will operate on five other Karachi routes. The other fix routes include the areas from North Karachi to Indus Hospital [Korangi] distance 32.9-km; Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi [Korangi Industrial Area] 33-km; Mosamiyat to Dockyard 25.9-km; Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2-km and Gulshan-e-Bihar [Orangi Town] to Singer Chowrangi 29km.

Route 3 in Karachi is 33KMs starting from Nagan Chowrangi via North Nazimabad Town, Civic Center, National Stadium, KPT Interchange & ends at Singer Chowrangi.

Route 4 in Karachi starts from Mosimiyat, University Road, Motorway M9, Ayesha Manzil, Lalu Khait, Guru Mandir, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, I.I Chandigarh Rd & Ends at Dock Yard.

Larkana route

In Larkana, the busses will operate on a 10.3kms route starting from Larkana Bus Terminal to Larkana Junction Via Indus Highway.

According to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, the buses will facilitate 31 passengers including two seats for the disabled, while there is space for up to 80 passengers.

Seats are also reserved for persons with disabilities and Women on buses.

Proposed Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah routes

Under the same project, the provincial government has also chalked out a plan to run these buses in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad as well.

Ticket prices

The government has yet to announce the ticket prices for PBS. However, according to unofficial sources, the government will set Rs25 minimum and Rs55 maximum prices for bus service.

More buses to arrive under PBS project

The Sindh government has earmarked Rs4 billion in the next financial year budget 2022-23 for procuring more buses to be run in Karachi and other cities under its Sindh Peoples Intra-district Bus Project, commonly known as Peoples Bus Service.

In his budget speech at the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that during outgoing financial year 2021-22, the Sindh government had spent Rs6.4bn for procurement of 250 buses. “For next financial year, Rs4 billion has been earmarked for the same purpose,” he said.

“The Peoples Bus Service will have 250 buses to be operated on six routes of Karachi and one route of Larkana,” he said, adding that consultations were under way with China and Turkey for addition of more fleets.

