Peoples Bus Service: New routes announced in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has announced to launch of three new routes for the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the new routes for the Peoples Bus Service include Hawksbay to Tower, which will commence operations on July 22, and an extension of Route 12.

From July 23, the Peoples Bus will start its service from Qaidabad, Korangi, and Memon Goth to Tower, which was earlier from Khokhrapar.

Additionally, an electric bus route will be introduced from Kathore to Numaish, starting on July 24, and a new route from Yousuf Goth to Tower will begin operations on July 25.

The transport minister said that the aim of these new routes is to provide affordable transportation services to the citizens of Karachi.

Furthermore, the department plans to introduce more new buses and routes in the future to enhance the public transport system in the city.

