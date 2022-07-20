Peoples Bus Service: Six more routes to become operational this week

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday announced the inauguration of Peoples Bus Service’s third route in Karachi, which will run between Gulshan Hadeed and Malir Cantt, ARY News reported.

The 30-kilometer route No. 9 starts from Gulshan-e-Hadeed via N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt check post 6 and check post 5.

Meanwhile, six further routes, including one in Larkana, will be operational within the next two days.

This emerged during a meeting that was held in Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair on Tuesday.

Route No 2

The CM was told that Route No. 2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) is 30km long, with 38 buses operating on it. The route starts from North Karachi Powerhouse via Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi-5, 12000 Road Korangi Crossing.

Congratulations new route of Peoples Bus Service is started now from Gulshan e Hadeed to Cantonment. People of Malir can enjoy new latest and modern buses for their travel. At your service, Peoples Bus service. 🙏 — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 20, 2022

Route No 3

The CM was told that Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) is a 38km route, on which 38 buses will be made operational on July 22.

The route covers Powerhouse, Ajmer Nagri, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Nazimabad Eidgah, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Civic Centre, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad, 8000 Road, Shan Chowrangi and Nasir Jump.

Route No 6

Route-6 (Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi) would also be operationalised on July 22, said Sharjeel Memon and added that in Orangi, start of the route, a portion of the road has developed crates during the recent heavy rains and was being repaired.

Moreover, the 23km long Route No. 4 (North Karachi to West Wharf), the 28km long Route No. 5 (Surjani to Masroor Base), the 29km long Route No. 7 (Baldia to Mosamiat) and the 29km long Route No. 11 (Mosamiat to Dolmen Mall) require reconstruction of different portions of roads to make the bus service operational on them.

