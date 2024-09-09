web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

People’s Party decides to oppose likely amends in IRSA Act

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to reject likely amendments in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) law from the federal government.

“The PPP will oppose any change in the IRSA Act”, the Sindh government sources said.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will present an adjournment motion in Sindh Assembly with regard to the amendment in IRSA Act.

It has been decided that all PPP members in Sindh Assembly will oppose any amendment in the Indus River System Authority Act.

Federal government intends to abolish the 1991 water accord and keep all powers with it, sources observed.

Indus River System Authority was established in 1992 through an Act of Parliament for regulating and monitoring of the distribution of water resources of Indus river system among the four provinces in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

It is to be mentioned here that IRSA Act amendments were proposed during the previous caretaker government and the ordinance was rejected by the President over divergent views on the matter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.