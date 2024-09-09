People’s Party decides to oppose likely amends in IRSA Act

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to reject likely amendments in the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) law from the federal government.

“The PPP will oppose any change in the IRSA Act”, the Sindh government sources said.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will present an adjournment motion in Sindh Assembly with regard to the amendment in IRSA Act.

It has been decided that all PPP members in Sindh Assembly will oppose any amendment in the Indus River System Authority Act.

Federal government intends to abolish the 1991 water accord and keep all powers with it, sources observed.

Indus River System Authority was established in 1992 through an Act of Parliament for regulating and monitoring of the distribution of water resources of Indus river system among the four provinces in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

It is to be mentioned here that IRSA Act amendments were proposed during the previous caretaker government and the ordinance was rejected by the President over divergent views on the matter.