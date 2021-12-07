People’s Square Karachi being used for commercial activities

KARACHI: People’s Square’, a recreational spot built by the Sindh government near Karachi’s Pakistan Chowk, was reportedly being used for commercial activities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a wedding function was organised at People’s Square situated near Sindh secretariat.
The wedding function was reportedly organsied without taking permission from the district administration.
When ARY News contacted a district administration official to take his point of view over allowing a public area for commercial activities, he was unaware of the entire scene.
People’s Square’, a recreational spot built by the Sindh government near Karachi’s Pakistan Chowk, was inaugurated by Murtaza Wahab in August 2020.
Sindh government had built the recreational place at a cost of Rs1.5 billion in collaboration with the World Bank under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project.
There is a parking facility for vehicles and 250 motorbikes while 2000 people can visit this beautiful recreational place at the same time.
