Balochistan, Pakistan Railways agree to launch Peoples Train Service 

QUETTA: A high-level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has decided to expedite the launch of the Peoples Train Service, aimed at improving intercity connectivity in the province.

According to the briefing during the meeting, consultation on the proposed route from Saryab to Kuchlak has been completed.

The initiative will be jointly undertaken by the Balochistan government and Pakistan Railways.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has opted to procure locomotives and coaches from Pakistan Railways instead of sourcing them internationally.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi assured that all essential components — including engines, coaches, and other facilities — will be made available within six months.

Pakistan Railways has also agreed to begin upgrading the existing railway infrastructure in the region to support the new service.

Chief Minister Bugti stated that the Peoples Train Service will provide quality travel facilities to the local population and asserted that he is personally overseeing every phase of the project. He also made it clear that any form of delay will not be tolerated.

