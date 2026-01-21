Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3: Latest updates fans need to know

Now that the Sea of Monsters storyline in Percy Jackson and the Olympians has concluded on Disney+, all eyes are on the third installment of this ambitious adaptation. Based on the popular Rick Riordan novels, the plot follows the early years of the demigod Percy (Walker Scobell) as he learns about the chaotic world of ancient Greek gods to which he belongs.

It comes as no surprise that a third season is currently in production—and perhaps further along than anticipated—given that the show has proven to be a blockbuster hit for Disney+. The creative team is working diligently to release additional episodes as quickly as possible, as the young stars are maturing and the audience is eager to see every novel adapted for the screen.

While the official release window is still being finalized, there is cause for optimism regarding a quicker turnaround. Although there was a lengthy two-year break between seasons 1 and 2, the third entry has made significant progress as of January 2026. Thanks to an early renewal from Disney+, filming was able to begin in the summer of 2025. Fans hope that Disney+ can reduce the wait time to a more reasonable 18 months, though this remains conjecture for now.

Author Rick Riordan shared his excitement, stating, “We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time.” He added that the renewal “is a huge sign of commitment from Disney and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show.”

For season three, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will return as the core trio: Percy, Annabeth, and Grover. They will be joined by several new cast members, including Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine) as the goddess Artemis, whose abduction by Atlas serves as a major plot point. Rounding out the new cast are David Costabile (Billions) as the villainous Dr. Thorn, Saara Chaudry (The Muppets Mayhem) as Artemis’ top lieutenant Zoë Nightshade, and Jesse L. Martin (The Flash) as Annabeth’s father, Frederick Chase.