Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser offers epic look into dangerous quest

Disney+ has released a brand-new teaser for anticipated series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, offering an epic look into the glorious world of demigods, deities, and mythical weapons

Based on Rick Riordan’s novel series of the same name, the show follows Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a young man who has to grapple with monster attacks and godly parents on top of school bullies and being labeled a “troubled kid.”

The official logline reads, “‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The action-adventure fantasy series is produced by Disney’s 20th Television. “Percy Jackson” author Rick Riordan co-wrote the pilot of the show with Jon Steinberg, while James Bobin directs.

The three serves as executive producers with Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldbeg and Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan.

In addition to Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri, the “Percy Jackson” show cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as the wine god Dionysus, Glynn Turman as the centaur Chiron, Lin-Manuel Miranda as the messenger god Hermes, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, the god of the sky.

The new teaser, set to an epic version of Vance Joy’s “Riptide” (surely a reference to Percy’s iconic sword of the same name), gives viewers a more comprehensive look at Riordan’s world on the small screen than prior teasers.

The show will hit Disney+ on December 20 with a two-episode premiere, after which new episodes will be released weekly.