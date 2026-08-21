American blogger Perez Hilton has been granted a supervised visitation with his three children while his mother oversees their day-to-day care, the judge said.

On Thursday, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the judge ordered that any visits Hilton makes with his kids must be supervised by either a therapist or a family member agreed upon by both sides.

The ruling officially grants temporary custody to Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, who will now handle school-related matters, including enrollment, along with medical care and other decisions for the children going forward.

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TMZ reported that Hilton has consented to the arrangement, and noted that he remains the children’s only legal parent.

Lavandeira first filed for temporary custody of Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, on August 7, just days after Hilton livestreamed what appeared to be a self-harm incident on TikTok on August 4 during a mental health crisis.

Earlier, Perez Hilton sheds light on the moments surrounding his hospitalization this week. The statement also revealed his three children, niece, and sister were all inside his Miami home moments before the disturbing TikTok livestream that led to his hospitalisation.