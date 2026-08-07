Perez Hilton makes amends with Britney Spears

More information about Perez Hilton’s life before the incident has surfaced, and he is currently recuperating from what authorities are describing as an attempted suicide. He disclosed that he has been on an apology tour after years of negatively exposing the lives of celebrities.

When the famous blogger appeared on The Sean Hannity Show in 2024, he revealed his guilt. The interview took place on July 14 and was made public in August prior to his hospitalization.

He claimed in the interview that everything changed after meeting Jennifer Aniston in a parking garage in Los Angeles. “I’m a real person,” the Friends star said in three straightforward words. Although he initially perceived it as “entertainment,” he eventually came to understand that it was their lives.

Perez Hilton claimed that he apologized in private messages to celebrities like Britney Spears and Khloé Kardashian and spent years attempting to make amends with the celebrities he had previously targeted. He disclosed that Khloé “was quite sweet” in response to his apologies.

In 2006, Perez Hilton was keen to out Neil Patrick Harris, one of his most targeted subjects. He acknowledged, looking back at that chaotic period, “I was, you know, trying to track down people that he dated.”

On November 3, 2006, the actor came out as a “very content gay man living my life to the fullest” due to pressure. Hilton told the media that his remark was a win, saying, “We are so proud (despite the naysayers) of having a hand in bringing about change.”

Hilton later apologized to the actor, who even invited him to contribute to his 2014 memoir, Choose Your Own Autobiography. “I wrote a little something in there, and he was very, very gracious,” Hilton remarked.

The 48-year-old claimed that he gave up his notorious and “cruel” strategy after realizing that it was wrong and that he “could still be fun” without being “so cheap” and “so nasty.” He said that he is still troubled by those decisions, claiming, “It’s like my scarlet letter. And it’s very heavy baggage.”

Hilton’s remarks resurfaced a few days after police arrived at his South Florida residence in response to a livestream in which he was repeatedly slashing his bare torso with a big knife, following numerous emergency calls from people worried about his welfare. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is still being treated.

Hilton’s family expressed gratitude to fans on his website for the “extraordinary outpouring of love, support, and prayers.” “Our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement stated, continuing, “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

Hilton is now “able to converse, which has given our family hope,” the family continued, adding that they are still awaiting further information.

They also revealed that in order to protect them from additional stress, the three children of the single father and other family members who were present at the house prior to the incident were removed from the site. The family’s top priority, according to the statement’s conclusion, is assisting the kids in recovering and regaining a sense of normalcy.