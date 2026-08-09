Perez Hilton’s family reveals new health details

Following a self-harm incident during a TikTok livestream, showbiz commentator Perez Hilton remains in critical but stable condition.

According to a health update provided by his family, he is currently in a serious but stable state. In a statement posted on his website on August 8, his family reported that he “suffered significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries,” adding that his recovery “will be a long process.”

Additionally, they disclosed that while receiving ongoing medical care, Perez Hilton has been able to spend time with his mother and sister. His family noted that his communication remains very limited and that he has not yet publicly discussed his health.

The statement also urged the public and the media to stay away from their Miami home, appealing for privacy. His family previously revealed that his sister, niece, and children were inside the house shortly before the livestream.

Mario Lavandeira Jr., the 48-year-old celebrity gossip writer, was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week following the unsettling broadcast.