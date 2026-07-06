'Perfectionist' Djokovic not happy to win ugly at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic admitted he is not happy with his “ugly” form at Wimbledon despite making All England Club history with his last-16 win over Roman Safiullin on Sunday.

Djokovic battled to a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory against the Russian qualifier on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old has passed old rival Roger Federer into sole possession of the most men’s singles match-wins in Wimbledon history on 106.

But that even eye-catching statistic did nothing to improve Djokovic’s mood after an inconsistent display featuring several outbursts from the frustrated Serb.

It was the third time in four matches at this year’s tournament that Djokovic has dropped a set.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion faces Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

And he knows he will have to improve significantly if he is to end his wait to win a record 25th Grand Slam title.

“To be honest, haven’t felt really great on the court, so I was just relieved to get out of it and get a win,” he said.

“Satisfaction and enjoyment was not part of today’s win, to be honest. Of course, I’m relieved and happy to win, but I haven’t enjoyed it.

“I struggled to find the desired level in the game that I’m looking for.

“But a win is a win, even if you win ugly. Hopefully I can build from this.”

Djokovic knows better than most how to pace himself through the gruelling schedule of a Grand Slam tournament.

‘Hard for me to accept’

He acknowledged he has sky-high standards that make it harder to accept his performances when they fall below that level.

“There’s been definitely more than few where you go through a difficult match or two at least on your path to win a championship,” he said.

“Of course, I’m a perfectionist at core. I always want the best game, the best performance for myself and for the crowd.

“It’s not always possible, and sometimes it’s hard for me to accept that and deal with it.”

Asked if frustrated outbursts served as fuel to refocus him during matches, Djokovic said: “Sometimes it helps to kind of just filter things that are building inside.

“Not something I’m proud of when I get warning or something like that, I have a meltdown. Not something I’m looking for, for sure. But when it happens, it happens.

“Just try to eliminate it, not think about it too long, move on to the next point and the next task at hand.”

Only Martina Navratilova (120) has won more singles matches at Wimbledon than Djokovic.

But for Djokovic that feat is just a footnote in his bid to break his tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slams won by a man or woman.

Djokovic would also equal Federer’s record of eight men’s singles titles at Wimbledon if he can win this year.

“Not on my priority list, to be honest. I haven’t thought about it,” he said of his latest milestone.

“Didn’t even know about it until after the last match win, so that’s really quite insignificant to me at the moment.”