Performing Umrah will be easier for pilgrims in these days, times

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah has advised the best days and times for pilgrims around the world to perform Umrah with less crowd and pleasant weather conditions.

Best time to perform Umrah

Saudi Minister Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah recommended that the ideal time for performing Umrah in the morning is between 7:30 am and 10:30 am, while in the evening, it is advisable from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am.

As Umrah performers from around the world converge on the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the minister suggested optimal timeframes can help alleviate crowding and provide a more serene atmosphere for worship.

Least crowded days

Dr Al Rabiah also highlighted that among the least crowded days of the week for performing Umrah are Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Pilgrims seeking a more tranquil and focused experience may find these days particularly suitable for their spiritual journey.

He further noted that Mecca is currently blessed with pleasant weather conditions, adding to the overall comfort and ease of performing the rituals.

This favourable climate not only enhances the physical experience but also contributes to the spiritual ambience, allowing pilgrims to connect with their faith in a tranquil environment, Gulf News reported.

Pakistan reduces Hajj expenses

Pakistan announced declared a significant reduction of 0.1 million rupees in government Hajj expenses while ensuring uncompromised facilities.

Notably, the pilgrims will receive a 30kg suitcase each and female pilgrims will receive scarfs (Abaya) featuring the national flag, a first-time provision.

The special mobile app will offer navigation assistance and keep pilgrims in constant contact with relevant officials. Initially available in English and Urdu, the app will later include various regional languages.

Moreover, the government has introduced a 20-day short Hajj package, striving to make Hajj more financially accessible to citizens. Efforts are underway to ensure Pakistani Hujjaj are accommodated in tents at Old Mina, as the distance to New Mina poses challenges for pilgrims.