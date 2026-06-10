LOS ANGELES: Singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her breakup with Zayn Malik, saying the experience left her emotionally shattered and struggling to cope at the time.

Speaking on the podcast Great Company with Jamie Laing, the former Little Mix star reflected on how difficult that period was for her, especially as it all played out under public attention.

She said the breakup left her constantly upset and overwhelmed, admitting there were times she felt like she was “always crying” and unable to get through the day properly. Heartbreak, Perrie Edwards explained, affected even basic things like eating and sleeping.

Perrie also spoke about the pressure of dealing with everything in the public eye. She said it made things worse knowing people were watching, commenting, and turning her personal pain into headlines. At times, she felt like she was being judged and “made into a joke,” which led to emotional breakdowns.

Even during that difficult phase, Perrie Edwards said she had to push herself to stay strong because of her responsibilities with the band, even when she didn’t feel okay inside.

Looking back, she said one of the hardest parts was seeing her ex move on while she was still trying to process the breakup. She admitted she often questioned herself and wondered if she had simply not been “good enough.”

She also mentioned that seeing his solo music and public life unfold so quickly made it even harder emotionally, especially when everything felt so visible and unavoidable.

Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik first began dating in 2012, later getting engaged, before ending their relationship in 2015.