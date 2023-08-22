Personal dispute leaves one dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Federal-B area, where a personal dispute escalated into gunfire, resulting in the loss of life of a citizen, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police stated that a dispute between Hamza, a resident of the area erupted, Faiyaz attempted to intervene to defuse the situation. Unfortunately, Faiyaz lost his life due to gunfire from the individuals involved in the dispute.

Police clarified that the incident occurred within the context of a personal dispute and that Faiyaz had bravely attempted to negotiate a resolution.

Subsequently, Hamza was apprehended by the public and handed over to the police, while four other individuals involved in the altercation, identified as Ali, Zeeshan, Nauman, and Arslan, managed to flee the scene.

The police have initiated an investigation into the shooting incident, with one individual currently in custody. Further inquiries will be conducted to ascertain the full details of the case.

On the other hand, Fayaz’s nephew, Waqar, asserted that the incident arose from a criminal confrontation. He claimed that during a robbery, the assailants targeted Fayaz and subsequently resorted to gunfire.

Waqar also mentioned that Fayaz was a resident of Harypur and was married with two children.