Pervaiz Elahi administers oath to PTI MPAs on reserved seats

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday administered oath to the newly appointed five members of the PTI on reserved seats, ARY NEWS reported.

The speaker administered oath to the newly appointed members by the ECP following orders from the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The members expressed gratitude to Imran Khan for giving them the opportunity and assured that they would play their role in strengthening the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the lawmakers on five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

The seats for women and minority lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly had fallen vacant after the dissident legislators of the PA were denotified by the election commission.

The ECP issued notifications for the PTI lawmakers on the vacant seats for women including Batool Zain, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas. Habkook Rafiq and Samuel Yaqoob have been notified as the lawmakers on the minority seats.

The lawmakers have been notified by the ECP following the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In its 13-page verdict, the high court had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify members of reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The LHC had directed the Additional Registrar to dispatch the high court order to the election commission forthwith.

Ali Zafar Advocate had filed a petition from Samuel Yaqoob and others seeking an order over the reserved seats from the high court.

