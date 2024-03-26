Pervaiz Elahi allowed to contest by-poll

31.9 C
LAHORE: An Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to contest by-polls from PP-32 Gujrat.

The appellate tribunal Justice Shahid Karim accepted Elahi’s plea after hearing the arguments from both parties and set aside the decision of the Returning Officer.

Advocates Imran Arif Ranjha and Haroon Kasi appeared before the appellate tribunal on behalf of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Returning Officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from PP-32 Gujarat for the by-election.

Illegal recruitment case

Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.

