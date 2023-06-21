Pervaiz Elahi arrested in money laundering case

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a money laundering case.

On Tuesday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-money laundering circle booked Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi over money laundering charges minutes after his bail was accepted by the anti-corruption court.

According to sources familiar with the matter, both individuals are accused of concealing vast sums of money in five Panamanian companies.

Pervaiz Elahi was taken into custody by FIA team from Camp Jail Lahore.

Elahi was granted bail by an anti-corruption court in Lahore in a case pertaining to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

Special Judge Ali Raza Awan granted the former Punjab chief minister post-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Abdul Samad argued that Elahi was directly guilty in the case and opposed his bail.

The illegal recruitment case

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. “The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.