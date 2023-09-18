Pervaiz Elahi booked in another case

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has lodged a new case against the former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pervaiz Elahi was booked in a new case for violating the regulations to appoint Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary.

According to the FIR, Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been deputed as Principal Secretary to CM Punjab. The confirmation of Bhatti’s deputation was sent to the CM Office by the secretary services on July 26, 2022.

It stated that the former secretary services Masood Mukhtar sent the summary to the Secretary to CM Coordination. As per the rules, an employee of a specific institution could not be appointed as the principal secretary on deputation.

The FIR stated that Pervaiz Elahi misused his powers to appointed Bhatti as the principal secretary.

Yesterday, Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in Master Plan case.

Elahi was presented before the duty judicial magistrate a day after he was detained by the ACE. Sources said that Elahi will be moved to Adiala jail from Lahore in the evening.

Judicial magistrate Lahore Rehanul Hassan granted a one-day transit remand of the PTI president.

As per details, the transit remand plea was filed by the ACE Lahore hereby the court directed the authorities to present the PTI president on September 18.