Pervaiz Elahi to challenge LHC verdict on Punjab CM election in SC

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will challenge the Lahore High Court’s decision on the election of the chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court in its verdict today ordered recounting of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of the province.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi talking to ARY News said, only 12 hours have been given for the election, while 11 members of the assembly went for Hajj pilgrimage. Seven members have been out of the country, he said.

“The election commission has sought the high court’s decision for notification of our five members on the reserved seats,” he said.

“We will go to the court and it will take any decision,” he said. “With the Grace of God, we will win in the court,” Pervaiz Elahi hoped.

“The court has appointed its own presiding officer, what is for us in the election,” he said. “Our lawyers and legal experts looking into the matter, which will be raised in the court,” he said.

“Hopefully the political crisis will come to an end,” he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly earlier consulted with his legal and political team over the high court’s decision.

The session was attended by Barrister Ali Zafar, Moonis Elahi, Raja Basharat, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Hafiz Ammar Yasir.

Ali Zafar briefed the participants on the high court’s decision and also pointed out some ambiguous aspects of the court verdict.

Comments