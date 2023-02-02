Pervaiz Elahi condemns Maryam Nawaz’s remarks against ARY News

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has condemned the remarks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz against ARY News, saying that the government cannot suppress the channel’s voice with ‘false propaganda’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) while condemning the Maryam Nawaz’s remarks said that ARY News has always done positive journalism without any pressure.

Pervaiz Elahi also condemned the charges filed against Head of ARY News Ammad Yousuf, saying that the federal government suppress the channel’s voice with ‘false propaganda’.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz – while talking to journalists – said some people who called themselves journalists were affiliated with a party, adding that some news channels also have an affiliation, especially ARY News.

The PML-N senior vice-president, a day earlier, kicked off political campaign, saying that her party was ready to sweep the upcoming elections in the country.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for ‘holding negotiations’ with terrorists, she said that Imran Khan was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the last 10 years and did noting to increase capacity of the provincial police.

“Police in KP have nothing to protect themselves because you [Imran Khan] kept the provincial government only to cover the expenses for helicopter rides,” she added.

