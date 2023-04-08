Pervaiz Elahi demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif ‘for violating the Constitution’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The statement came a day after the coalition government demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to step down from his post following the verdict, nullifying Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to postpone Punjab elections.

In the statement, Pervaiz Elahi asked why the chief justice should resign as he had respected the Constitution. “Instead, PM Shehbaz should resign from the post for violating the constitution,” he added.

The former Punjab CM said that Nawaz Sharif wants to repeat the history of 90 once again. He also asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change ‘its unconstitutional behavior or face consequences’.

Responding to the current situation, Elahi said that institutions were not so weak that they cannot provide security in a provincial election. “The Supreme Court decided in favour of elections after seeing the reports of the institutions,” it added.

A day earlier, the federal government demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial tender his resignation.

The demand came after Justice Athar Minallah issued a dissenting note on the suo motu regarding the delay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab elections.

Comments