Pervaiz Elahi discharged in sugar mills case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore discharged former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi and PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case pertaining to illegally enhancing the crushing capacity of sugar mills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a first information report (FIR) against Perviaz Elahi alleging that he had illegally increased the crushing capacity of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills.

The former Punjab CM was presented before the sessions court of Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid amid tight security.

During the hearing, the investigating officer (IO) sought Pervaiz Elahi’s 14-day physical remand for interrogation. The IO noted that former CM enhanced the crushing capacity of sugar mills against the rules and exceeded his authority.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s lawyer opposed the request and said his client was being politically victimised. “Parvez Elahi has nothing to do with the case,” Advocate Amir Saeed said, demanding to discharge PTI president.

The lawyer also recalled that a committee — constituted by the government — had decided to increase the quota of sugar mills.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Imran Abid rejected the ACE’s request of physical remand and discharged Perviaz Elahi in the case.

In the written order, the court ruled that the FIR registered against Elahi did not include any specific allegation of taking bribes.

It highlighted that a committee had taken the decision to enhance the crushing capabilities of sugar mills in Rahim Yar Khan.

However, the order said discharging Elahi did not amount to acquittal or cancellation of the FIR. “The investigation of the case continues and even the IO can re-arrest the discharged accused as a result of further investigation,” it added.