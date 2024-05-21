Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in illegal recruitments case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday approved the bail plea of PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case relating to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly, reported ARY News.

LHC’s Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad on Tuesday pronounced the court verdict reserved earlier.

The former chief minister had moved LHC for post-arrest bail.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had lodged the case and arrested Pervaiz on 25 October, 2023.

Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.