Pervaiz Elahi holds Hamza Shahbaz responsible for attack on him

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid stalwart Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz is the behind attack on him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the media said that on the directions of Hamza Shahbaz, the PML-N lawmakers came running toward him and attacked.

Pervaiz Elahi while showing his broken arm said that this is what happened with the speaker of the Punjab Assembly. This is the democracy of Sharifs, he added.

Earlier, when Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari arrived in the hall to preside over the Punjab Assembly session, he was attacked by government members and his dice was surrounded.

Dost Mohammad Mazari was slapped by government members and his hair was pulled out. Security staff and members of the opposition rescued the deputy speaker from government members, after which he returned to his office.

Pervaiz Elahi, Fawad Chaudhry criticize LHC decision

Former Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry both criticised the LHC decision which restored the powers of Dost Mazari and ordered him to conduct CM Punjab’s election.

Both were of the view that the court doesn’t hold the right to interfere in the matters of the legislature.

A two-judge Lahore High Court (LHC) bench had upheld a single bench’s April 13 verdict that restored the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s powers which were withdrawn last week and asked him to hold the polls for the Punjab CM slot on April 16.

