Pervaiz Elahi handed over to ACE on physical remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in an illegal appointment case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ACE Lahore produced PTI President Pervaiz Elahi before a local court today and sought his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly appointments case.

The judicial magistrate approved the ACE plea and handed over the politician on a two-day physical remand.

Yesterday, Pervaiz Elahi was shifted to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Headquarters Lahore from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The ACE spokesperson said that Pervaiz Elahi was shifted to Lahore following the directives of the additional sessions courts. The PTI president was shifted to Lahore by a team led by ACE Assistant Director Malik Naveed.

The politician will be produced before the local court to seek his physical remand in a case related to illegal appointments.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed over former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on transit remand.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard a plea submitted by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), seeking transit remand of former Punjab chief minister.

During the hearing, the ATC judge accepted the plea and handed over the PTI president to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The anti-corruption officials shifted Elahi from Adiala Jail to Lahore.

Pervaiz Elahi was not produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the hearing.

In a statement, Elahi’s Lawyer – Advocate Sardar Abdur Razzaq – said that Anti-corruption Lahore was granted transit remand without presenting Pervaiz Elahi in court.

Citing the Criminal Code, the lawyer said, an accused cannot be remanded without being produced in court. “Elahi is being illegally transferred to Lahore in another case,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi has been arrested and detained repeatedly since the May 9 riots.