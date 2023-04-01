Pervaiz Elahi has contacted MQM-P for dialogue: Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has contacted his party for dialogue, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, the MQM-P convener said that PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi has contacted his party, with former Punjab chief minister saying that doors were always open for dialogue.

“We had left the previous government due to its non-seriousness,” Khalid Maqbool said.

He maintained that some quarters were worried about the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, adding that Kamran Tessori will remain the Sindh Governor “as long as want”

“We don’t want to adopt the style of blackmailing”, he said, questioning that can MQM-P afford to make Mustafa Kamal the governor. “Mustafa Kamal has very important responsibilities”, he said, calling him the ‘voice of Karachi’.

Khalid Maqbool also expressed concern over the digital census 2023, demanding to count the population with ‘transparency’.

“No one can snatch the mandate of this city with force”, he said, adding that this city never tolerates the “language of power nor rigging”.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan – while talking to a delegation of journalists – denied any role being played by President Arif Alvi between the establishment and his party.

The former premier stated that PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Elahi have been tasked to reestablish contacts with other political parties.

