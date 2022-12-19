Pervaiz Elahi interview: Govt following ‘wait and watch’ policy

LAHORE: The federal government is following ‘wait and watch’ policy after the fiery interview of Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources privy to the development.

According to the inside story of the PDM-alliance meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the political situation of the country especially of Punjab came under discussion.

The huddle was also briefed by PM Shehbaz Sharif about his meetings with the former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Sources said Asif Ali Zardari advised to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ policy especially after CM Pervaiz Elahi’s interview, while Shujaat Hussain hinted at talks with Elahi.

The participants of the meeting advised PM Shehbaz Sharif to avoid holding direct talks with Pervaiz Elahi as he is not ‘trustworthy,’ the sources said.

“We will not talk with Pervaiz Elahi, whatever negotiations are to be held will be done by Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat,” PM Sharif was quoted as saying.

CM Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has termed the country’s Establishment ‘more sensible’ than politicians, saying that it wants the assemblies to complete their tenure.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, the Punjab CM revealed that the country’s Establishment was against the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies and wanted Houses to complete their tenure.

During the interview, CM Pervaiz Elahi lambasted Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for talking against former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, reminding him of ex-army chief’s ‘favours’ upon the party.

