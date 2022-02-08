‘Not parting ways with govt’ as MQM-P meets Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Tuesday met Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with the latter saying that parting ways with the government was not on the agenda, ARY NEWS reported.

“There was no such discussion on parting ways with the government,” said PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to media alongside MQM-P leader Amir Khan after the meeting.

He said that both of them are part of the government and conveys their grievance to the government after prior discussion at the party level. “Today’s meeting was also aimed for a similar purpose,” he said.

He further said that they wanted to take the opposition in Punjab into confidence over the local government bill and bring it as a consensus document before the assembly.

Amir Khan while speaking to the media said that they visited Chaudhry Shujaat to inquire about his health besides this, political discussion was also part of the meeting.

“We are political people and carry out our political activities to facilitate people in our constituencies,” he said and added that joining government to facilitate constituents is the right of every party and MQM-P also reserves the same right.

