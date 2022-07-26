Pervaiz Elahi notified as CM Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary on Tuesday issued notification of appointment of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman refused to do so.

According to details, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman has excused himself from administrating the oath to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi despite orders from the Supreme Court.

In a statement, President’s Office confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister will now be held at Aiwan-e-Saddar at 2am. Pervaiz Elahi will reach Islamabad via a special plane.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments