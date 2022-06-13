Pervaiz Elahi orders Ata Tarar to leave Punjab Assembly hall

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered provincial government spokesperson and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar to leave the assembly hall, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Punjab assembly speaker has summoned sergeant-at-arms to take Ata Tarar out of the ongoing provincial Budget session.

“Ata Tarar should leave the PA Hall voluntarily”, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi said. He warned that there will be no conducive environment for Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz unless Ata Tarar leaves the House.

Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi noted that he would not allow anyone to present the provincial budget for the next fiscal year. He also adjourned the Punjab Assembly session for 10 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government and the opposition reached an agreement to end the deadlock over the budget session after holding successful talks.

PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the talks with the opposition turned out successful and matters were settled amicably. He said that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is reaching Punjab Assembly and the budget session will be started soon.

The government and opposition lawmakers have also started reaching the Punjab Assembly building after the successful dialogues.

