Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Pervaiz Elahi predicts general elections in three months

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has predicted that the general elections will be held in the next three months, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pervaiz Elahi said on Twitter that the country will witness the general election this time while some matters are still being discussed in backdoor talks.

He slammed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for doing nothing and pushing the country to default.

CM Punjab suggested all political parties set aside their differences, otherwise, the country would be facing the same situation as Sri Lanka.

