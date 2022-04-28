Pervaiz Elahi postpones Punjab Assembly session till May 16

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi has postponed the session of the provincial assembly till May 16, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification to this effect was also issued by PA speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

The provincial assembly was to vote today on a no-confidence motion filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against his own Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

PA secretary arrested

The development comes after police today arrested Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak ahead of no-trust motions in Punjab Assembly against Speaker Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

According to details, Inayat Ullah Lak was arrested from outside the Governor House when he was going to court. He was not informed in which case he has been arrested by the police and has been shifted to Garhi Shahu police station.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi yesterday issued strict SOPs for the assembly session.

According to the SOPs, the MPAs were barred from taking their phones inside Punjab Assembly and will have to deposit it to security officials at the entrance. The female MPAs will not be allowed to carry their handbags.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Wednesday directed Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to either administer oath to the Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shehbaz or nominate another official for it.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed President Arif Alvi to nominate another official to take oath from Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after Governor Omar Sarfraz refused to administer oath to him.

