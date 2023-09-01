Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested shortly after LHC orders release

LAHORE: The former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) released him in the Asset Beyond Means case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the sources, the capital police arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore, and will be transferred to Islamabad by helicopter.

Earlier in the day, Former CM of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore High Court (LHC) where Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing and ordered to release of former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Assets Beyond Means case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

NAB sources have revealed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Moonis Elahi into the excessive assets case.

A team from NAB Lahore chapter took former CM Pervaiz Elahi from Adiala Jail to appear before the session court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.