Pervaiz Elahi says 10 to 12 PTI’s MNAs are in opposition’s ‘safe custody’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has claimed 10 to 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNAs are in opposition’s ‘safe custody’, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi revealed that 10 to 12 MNAs of PTI came to meet them and they are currently in the ‘safe custody’ of opposition.

Constitution gives the right to every MNA to vote and no one can be barred from this constitutional right, the Punjab Assembly speaker added.

The PML-Q stalwart said he stands by his yesterday’s statement and added that he held a telephonic conversation with the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif not met him in person.

About in-house change in Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi said Jahangir Khan Tareen group is demanding minus-Buzdar.

Earlier, it was revealed that Islamabad’s Sindh House is being used to hide government MNAs by the opposition parties.

Well-informed sources told ARY News that the opposition parties kept MNAs of the treasury benches in safe custody at Sindh House, Farm House and Parliament Lodges before the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional contingents of Sindh police have been deployed at Islamabad’s Sindh House by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party for security.

