Pervaiz Elahi says ‘it’s time for others to take vote of confidence’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi said Monday that he has taken the vote of confidence and the time has arrived for others to go through the same process, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter thread, Pervaiz Elahi predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep the next general elections and Imran Khan devised the best strategy.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have failed to rule the country and they are unable to go to the nationals to seek votes now.

پی ٹی آئی اگلے الیکشن میں کلین سویپ کرے گی۔اب جنرل الیکشن ہوں گے۔عمران خان نے سیاسی لحاظ سے بہترین حکمت عملی تیار کی ہے اور اللہ تعالیٰ نے بھی عمران خان کی مدد کی ہے۔ گھر والوں کو بھی علم نہیں ہوسکا جس طرح اسمبلی تحلیل کی گئی ہے — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) January 16, 2023

Earlier in the day, CM Pervaiz Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that the three names i.e. Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa have been finalised for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

عمران خان سے مشاورت کے بعد نگران وزیر اعلی کے لئے تین نام احمد نواز سکھیرا، نصیر احمد خان اور ناصر محمود کھوسہ پر اتفاق کیا گیا ہے۔ ہم یہ تینوں نام نگران وزیر اعلی کیلئے گورنر کو بھجوا رہے ہیں۔ اپوزیشن کھلے دل سے سوچے تو ان میں سے ایک نام پر اتفاق ہوتا ہوا نظر آرہا ہے۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) January 16, 2023

“We are sending these names to the Punjab governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

Comments