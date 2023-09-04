Pervaiz Elahi shifted from PIMS to Attock Jail

ATTOCK: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi has been shifted from PIMS hospital to Attock jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi was transferred to the PIMS Hospital for his medical examination under strict security after his health deteriorated in the Attock jail.

However, the former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi was shifted back to Attock jail when his condition got better.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested by Islamabad police under 3-MPO soon after his release on the orders of Lahore High Court.

The LHC had ordered the additional registrar for security, DIG Operations, and other senior police officials to ensure that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi returned safely to his home.

Soon after he was shifted to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad ordered his detention for a period of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Elahi is among several PTI leaders who have been booked under the MPO amid the crackdown against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.