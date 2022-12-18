Pervaiz Elahi unhappy over Imran Khan’s criticism of Gen Bajwa

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is unhappy with the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his continuous criticism of ex-army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme The Reporters, Punjab CM Elahi said that he had urged PTI chief to avoid criticism of Gen (r) Bajwa during his yesterday’s Liberty Chowk rally speech. “Imran Khan criticised Gen Bajwa in his Lahore speech during my presence which is injustice to me,” he said.

He went on to say that Gen Bajwa frequently helped PTI during its government and criticism of him after his retirement was unfair. CM Elahi said that his party supported PTI in Centre and Punjab despite reservations.

Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q endorsed Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but we could not stab our benefactors in the back.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in his Lahore speech announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Imran Khan also criticised Gen (r) Bajwa during his speech.

Comments